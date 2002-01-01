Company Profile
NRG Events
NRG-events is organizing business forums in the global energy sectors to provide platforms where experts in the industry will be able to network, benchmark and exchange the latest developments and business information. Leading utilities, vendors, service & solution providers, research institutes and regulatory bodies come are coming together to discuss current and long-term challenges and best-practices.
Contact Information
- Address
- Carrer de Sant Marc 13, Barcelona, Barcelona 08012 201
- Phone
- (+34) 656 886 245
- emma@nrg-events.com
- Website
- http://www.nrg-events.com