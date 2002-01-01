nsolarpanel

Anhui Shangxia Solar Energy Co., Ltd. is a renewable energy company based in Anhui province, China. We are mainly engaged in the production of high-quality solar panels and the provider of comprehensive solar energy solutions. With an annual production capacity of 1000 MW, we have become one of the leading solar energy companies in China.



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