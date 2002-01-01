Company Profile
Nuance Energy Group Inc.
Nuance Energy is making solar energy substantially more affordable. Our patent pending Osprey PowerPlatform®, is a revolutionary new solar ground mount racking system that employs a unique earth anchor foundation technology and a modular, scalable design. This combination enables contractors, integrators, developers and EPCs to achieve peak profitability through the industry's fastest installation time, lowest installation costs and fastest time-to-revenue for ground mounted solar systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1223 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 357, Santa Monica, CA 90403 227
- Phone
- 9252604605
- brian@nuanceenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.nuanceenergy.com