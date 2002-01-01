NuCanoe Inc. hybrid design brings a new level of versatility, stability, and fun to people participating in on-water activities. The NuCanoe is a natural for fishing, hunting, diving, photography, leisure and family fun. No other kayak, canoe, or small watercraft gives you this much versatility, stability, comfort, safety, and on-the-water fun. NuCanoe Inc. provides you Canoe for those who want to enjoy the water and their companions without the technical aspects of a traditional canoe or kayak.