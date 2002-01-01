NuEnergy Initiatives LLC

NuEnergy Initiatives is an environmentally conscious research and development company engaged in the processing of alternative fuels utilizing the "waste of the world" to bring you clean and affordable fuels!!!!!



NuEnergy Initiatives will utilize renewable resources that are created daily(MSW/carbonaceous/cellulosic materials) in the production of alternative fuels such as syngas and other downstream fuels.

We are also engaged in the proper placement of both solar and wind powered applications.