Nuetech Solar systems pvt ltd

Nuetech Solar is ISO 9001 COMPANY ,India's top 3 thermal brand and in solar field since 20 years .

we believe in world powered by solar energy. For this to take place, renewable energy equipment must be affordable, of the highest quality and easily accessible to home owners, schools, community groups and businesses.

We manufacture Solar water heaters with FPC and also ETC . Five years back started solar lights and solar power plants . Now recently added up RO water purifier.