Numax Steels are one of the largest Exporters, Suppliers Stockiest of Copper Alloy and High Nickel based Alloy Metals and we are supplying these materials on regular basis and at most competitive prices along with timely supplies. Our main Ready Stock supplying products are: Prime with best quality of: Monel K 500 & 400, Inconel 800 & 825, Inconel 718 & 750, Inconel 601 & 625, Nickel, Titanium Gr. I to IV , 904L , Duplex 2205, Super Duplex-2507, Hastelloy C22 & B2, Alloy 20, SMO 254 pipes, tubes