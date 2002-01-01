Company Profile

Numax Steels

Numax Steels logo
Numax Steels are one of the largest Exporters, Suppliers Stockiest of Copper Alloy and High Nickel based Alloy Metals and we are supplying these materials on regular basis and at most competitive prices along with timely supplies. Our main Ready Stock supplying products are: Prime with best quality of: Monel K 500 & 400, Inconel 800 & 825, Inconel 718 & 750, Inconel 601 & 625, Nickel, Titanium Gr. I to IV , 904L , Duplex 2205, Super Duplex-2507, Hastelloy C22 & B2, Alloy 20, SMO 254 pipes, tubes

Contact Information

Address
29, Radha Krishna Tower 1st Floor, Office No. 10 4th Kumbharwada Lane, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
Phone
+91-22-66595952

Social Media