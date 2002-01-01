First established in 1967, NWH Group is a second generation family-run business. The company has demonstrated strong growth in recent years and now employs 275 staff located across five sites offering a variety of industrial services such as waste recycling, road sweepers, concrete and aggregate supplies, skip hire, and winter gritting services.

Through its growth, the focus has remained the same - to provide a quality and personal service to each and every one of its customers across major construction, infrastructure, utilities and public sector projects, as well as small private businesses including hospitality, catering and events.