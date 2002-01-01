Company Profile
O2 Environmental
O2 Environmental is the leading water technology innovation consultancy used by the water industry. We work with all of the key players, both globally and right across the value chain, from Researcher to Investor to Corporate. We know everyone and we are highly respected. Come to us, and you enter an elite network of investors, strategic partners and potential acquirers.
We are passionate about what we do. We are completely focused on water technology commercialization and innovation.
We are passionate about what we do. We are completely focused on water technology commercialization and innovation.
Contact Information
- Address
- Bldg 1000, City Gate, Mahon, I, Cork, Cork Default 105
- Phone
- +353 21 240 9133
- info@o2env.com
- Website
- http://www.o2env.com/