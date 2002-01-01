Company Profile
OAK Solutions Network
OAK Solutions Network is a growing company dealing with
Solar Energy System/ HR Outsourcing solution based at Islamabad Pakistan.
We have managed to build highly devoted and skilled persons, of Solar Energy System and HR Outsourcing professionals.
We specialize in the development Solar Energy System, HR Outsourcing solutions , and we are performing the HR function (trainings) as a third party with best and cost-effective outsourcing.
Solar Energy System/ HR Outsourcing solution based at Islamabad Pakistan.
We have managed to build highly devoted and skilled persons, of Solar Energy System and HR Outsourcing professionals.
We specialize in the development Solar Energy System, HR Outsourcing solutions , and we are performing the HR function (trainings) as a third party with best and cost-effective outsourcing.
Contact Information
- Address
- House No 33,Street No6,Park Road,Park View town, Islamabad, Punjab 44000 164
- Phone
- +92512616724