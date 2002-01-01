Oasis Montana Inc

Oasis Montana designs and sells the components for a variety of solar power and remote water pumping systems, for homes, marine use, stock watering, ponds, RVs, etc. Oasis Montana also offers a line of non-electric gas appliances; visit www.LPappliances.com; and also efficient AC/DC appliances, www.eco-fridge.com for more information. We also offer grid-tie power systems, and you can see more information at www.grid-tie.com. We have a lot of information on our sites--visit and learn!