Oasis Softwares Ltd

The DSA has revised the motorcycle driving practical test from May 2009. The aim of the new



test is to improve the standard of the skill and road safety of motorcycle and moped riders.



This group amongst all users of the road faces the highest risk of injury or death,



particularly in the case for young and inexperienced riders.



The motorcycle driving test is made up of two parts; the multiple choice part and the hazard



perception part. The first part is the multiple choice part consisti