Company Profile

Oasis Softwares Ltd

Oasis Softwares Ltd logo
The DSA has revised the motorcycle driving practical test from May 2009. The aim of the new

test is to improve the standard of the skill and road safety of motorcycle and moped riders.

This group amongst all users of the road faces the highest risk of injury or death,

particularly in the case for young and inexperienced riders.

The motorcycle driving test is made up of two parts; the multiple choice part and the hazard

perception part. The first part is the multiple choice part consisti

Contact Information

Address
Theory-test.co.uk Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire. HP2 4AY. UK, Hertfordshire, UK HP2 4AY 226
Phone
0121 - 286 - 9365

Social Media