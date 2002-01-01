Company Profile
OBLONE Software
This season brings the first PC & Mac game that can be played with a Wii Remote. It is called Sun Blast - a Sci-Fi themed arcade space shooter created by OBLONE Software. For those who do not possess a Wii Remote, the game can be controlled using a standard keyboard
Contact Information
- Address
- 201 Cal. Vacaresti, Bl. 87, Sc. C, Et.1, Ap. 69, S4, Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania 40008 178
- Phone
- +40729168953
- oblonesoft101@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.sunblastthegame.com