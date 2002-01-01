Ocean Ample International Industrial Ltd is a professionals engaged in the LED lamps, set R & D and manufacturing, marketing, engineering installation and services of the integrated enterprise.



Main products are: LED Ceiling light,LED strip,LED Flood light,LED Wall Washer,LED Down Light,LED bulb,LED Streetlight,LED Tube Lamp,Infrared light,Fluorescent light, Solar lawn light and Constant Current driver. We have passed ISO9000, ISO14000, ROHS, CE, FCC.