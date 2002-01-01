Ocean Flow Energy Ltd

Ocean Flow Energy Limited is the developer of the Evopod turbine for generating power when placed in tidal streams, estauries and rivers.



Evopod is a semi-submerged, floating, tethered energy capture device. It uses a simple but effective mooring system that allows the free floating device to maintain optimum heading into the tidal stream or river current.



A prototype has been tested in the sea since 2008 and the company is currently developing a 20kW and 100kW unit for client projects.