Company Profile
Ocean Flow Energy Ltd
Ocean Flow Energy Limited is the developer of the Evopod turbine for generating power when placed in tidal streams, estauries and rivers.
Evopod is a semi-submerged, floating, tethered energy capture device. It uses a simple but effective mooring system that allows the free floating device to maintain optimum heading into the tidal stream or river current.
A prototype has been tested in the sea since 2008 and the company is currently developing a 20kW and 100kW unit for client projects.
Evopod is a semi-submerged, floating, tethered energy capture device. It uses a simple but effective mooring system that allows the free floating device to maintain optimum heading into the tidal stream or river current.
A prototype has been tested in the sea since 2008 and the company is currently developing a 20kW and 100kW unit for client projects.
Contact Information
- Address
- 12 Yeoman Street, North Shields, Tyne and Wear NE29 6NL 226
- Phone
- +44 191 259 2639
- info@oceanflowenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.oceanflowenergy.com