Company Profile

Ocean Flow Energy Ltd

Ocean Flow Energy Ltd logo
Ocean Flow Energy Limited is the developer of the Evopod turbine for generating power when placed in tidal streams, estauries and rivers.

Evopod is a semi-submerged, floating, tethered energy capture device. It uses a simple but effective mooring system that allows the free floating device to maintain optimum heading into the tidal stream or river current.

A prototype has been tested in the sea since 2008 and the company is currently developing a 20kW and 100kW unit for client projects.

Contact Information

Address
12 Yeoman Street, North Shields, Tyne and Wear NE29 6NL 226
Phone
+44 191 259 2639

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