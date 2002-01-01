Oceanlinx Limited

Originally known as Energetech, Oceanlinx has since become a leading international company in the field of wave energy. Over the last 15 years we have developed, deployed and operated 3 prototypes of our technology in the open ocean. Our technology can produce electricity from ocean waves, alongside an energy saving system to produce desalinated seawater and can provide coastal protection from sea erosion.



As the most established wave energy developer in Australia, we have installed over 750KW