Company Profile
OCI Solar Power
OCI Solar Power (OCISP) develops, engineers, procures, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, specializing in utility scale and distributed generation, throughout the United States.
OCISP was the first company to develop utility-scale solar projects to Texas and is now the largest utility scale solar developer in the state, having installed more than 650 MWdc. Additional projects are located in New Jersey and Georgia.
OCISP was the first company to develop utility-scale solar projects to Texas and is now the largest utility scale solar developer in the state, having installed more than 650 MWdc. Additional projects are located in New Jersey and Georgia.
Contact Information
- Address
- 300 Convent St., Suite 1900, San Antonio, TX 78247 227
- Phone
- 2104533229
- Website
- https://ocisolarpower.com/