OCI Solar Power (OCISP) develops, engineers, procures, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, specializing in utility scale and distributed generation, throughout the United States.



OCISP was the first company to develop utility-scale solar projects to Texas and is now the largest utility scale solar developer in the state, having installed more than 650 MWdc. Additional projects are located in New Jersey and Georgia.