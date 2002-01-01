Company Profile
offersushi
American people are loving to eat sushi, It has achieved very fame and name. It will give you good chance to impress your guests with rolls and slices of sashimi which will be unique to taste and obviously new to your guests. It does not prove to be huge burden on your credit cards and is totally less costing food, even you also can have fun with your birthday party guests like your one among them.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4040 scenic oaks dr., New York, New York 10024 227
- Phone
- 508-450-9063
- Website
- http://www.offersushi.com