Company Profile
OffGrid Power Solutions
OffGrid Power Solutions has over thirty years experience in designing and deploying integrated standalone solar, hybrid and CDC power systems for telecommunications, oil/gas and rural electrification applications throughout the world. Applications include power solutions for new sites where utilities are non existent or unreliable, and retrofitting existing sites operating off fossil fuel generators providing a significant reduction in OPEX.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3939 Newton St, Denver, Colorado 80211 227
- Phone
- +1.720.855.8601
- Website
- http://www.offgridpowercorp.com