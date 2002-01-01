Offshore Direct Metals - Aluminum Billet, Aluminum

Offshore Direct Metals is a one stop place for all your aluminium products. We have relationships with only the best suppliers of aluminium extrusions, coil, sheet, plate circles/discs, castings, billets, CNC machining, steel and injection molding products. Our product expertise, logistical experience and global network of supply partners are in place to meet the customer's specific manufacturing requirements. check our website to know more. http://www.odmetals.com/