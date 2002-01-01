Offshore Software Development Company

We have more than 9 years of proficient experience globally in all areas of website application development and maintenance. Our resourceful services include online business consulting, project planning, business application development, database programming, custom website design, Flash sites, brand promotion and Internet marketing. We use Open Source Technologies (PHP, Perl, Ruby, RubyonRails), Microsoft Technologies (ASP, C#, VB.Net,ASP.Net) and Java Technologies (J2EE, JDBC, J2ME, JSP )