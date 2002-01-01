Company Profile
OG Power Station
We simplify off-grid solar power by producing a plug and play solar power station. We have optimized the components you need to manage your solar power, and enclosed them in a weather-proof enclosure. Simply mount the power station, and connect wires to your batteries and solar panel, and you are ready to go. We provide both 120V and 12V power, and provide wireless connectivity to allow you to monitor and manage your station remotely.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1906 13th Street Suite 305A, Boulder, CO 80302 227
- Phone
- (303) 570-1567
- bryce@ogpower.com
- Website
- http://www.ogpower.com