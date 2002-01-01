Company Profile
Ohalo College of Katzrin
Ohalo College of Katzrin has a school of Education and a school of Science and the Environment. The Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy department withing the School of Science, leads educational degrees and certificates and conducts research in order to bring peace and prosperity to all in the region and around the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- Box 222, Katzrin, Golan 12900 106
- Phone
- 972.4.682.5000
- Sustainable@ohalo.ac.il
- Website
- http://ohalo.ac.il/