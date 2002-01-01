Company Profile
OK International Inc
OK International is a leading global supplier of products for production assembly. The product range includes bench top soldering and desoldering tools, fluid dispensing systems and accessories, and fume extraction systems.
OK International is committed to understanding the process requirements of its worldwide customer base and supplies professional grade products that are innovative, reliable, price competitive and easy to use. Through global channels, OK International provides expert applications support and responsive customer service, with localization to meet regional market needs.
OK International is committed to understanding the process requirements of its worldwide customer base and supplies professional grade products that are innovative, reliable, price competitive and easy to use. Through global channels, OK International provides expert applications support and responsive customer service, with localization to meet regional market needs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 12151 Monarch St, Garden Grove,, CA 92841 227
- Phone
- 714) 230-2366
- Website
- http://www.okinternational.com