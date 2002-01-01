Company Profile
Okay Energy Equipment Co.,Ltd
Okay Energy,the first oxyhydrogen generator manufacturer in China,is specialized in producing and sales hho generator,engine carbon cleaning machine,hydrogen welding machine,acrylic polishing machine,ampoule sealing machine etc.oxyhydrogen gas(hho gas,browns gas) featured no-carbon,high temperature,flame straight,no explosion just using some pure water and electric by water electrolysis. Therefore, Oxy-hydrogen flame can replace any fuel gas cylinders.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.27,Wenxuan Road,Yuelu District,Changsha City,China, Changsha, Hunan 410205 45
- Phone
- +8673183979221
- info@okayenergy.cn
- Website
- http://www.okayenergy.cn