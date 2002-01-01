Company Profile
Om Air Special Gases
Om Air Special Gases is a leading gas manufacturer, importer, exporter of special & rare gas products and liquid gas products. A well-known organization throughout the world provide services in Industrial, Petrochemical, Food, Automobile, Steel Manufacturing, Metal Fabrication, Aeronautical, Automatic, Fertilizers, Metallurgical, Nuclear Stations, Pollution Control, Fire Extinguishers and Medical and more.
Contact Information
- Address
- Plot No. 84, Sector 56A, Behind Tulsi Property Dealer, Faridabad, Haryana 121004 101
- Phone
- 9818370237
- omspclgss@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.nitrogengass.com