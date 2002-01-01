Company Profile

Om Air Special Gases

Om Air Special Gases logo
Om Air Special Gases is a leading gas manufacturer, importer, exporter of special & rare gas products and liquid gas products. A well-known organization throughout the world provide services in Industrial, Petrochemical, Food, Automobile, Steel Manufacturing, Metal Fabrication, Aeronautical, Automatic, Fertilizers, Metallurgical, Nuclear Stations, Pollution Control, Fire Extinguishers and Medical and more.

Contact Information

Address
Plot No. 84, Sector 56A, Behind Tulsi Property Dealer, Faridabad, Haryana 121004 101
Phone
9818370237

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