Company Profile

Oman Solar Systems Co. LLC

Oman Solar Systems Co. LLC logo
Oman Solar System Co. LLC (OSS) is a reputed ISO 9001:2000 certified Solar Photovoltaic company based in Oman. It offers design,
installation & commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic power systems. for Cathodic protection of pipelines, SCADA systems, RTUs, MSV Skids and Telecommunication stations.

Contact Information

Address
P.O. Box 1922, Postal Code 112,, Ruwi, Muscat 163
Phone
+968 24592807/24595756/24594526

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