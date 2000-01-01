Company Profile
Oman Solar Systems Co. LLC
Oman Solar System Co. LLC (OSS) is a reputed ISO 9001:2000 certified Solar Photovoltaic company based in Oman. It offers design,
installation & commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic power systems. for Cathodic protection of pipelines, SCADA systems, RTUs, MSV Skids and Telecommunication stations.
installation & commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic power systems. for Cathodic protection of pipelines, SCADA systems, RTUs, MSV Skids and Telecommunication stations.
Contact Information
- Address
- P.O. Box 1922, Postal Code 112,, Ruwi, Muscat 163
- Phone
- +968 24592807/24595756/24594526
- Website
- http://www.omansolar.com