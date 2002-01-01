Company Profile
OMCO Solar
OMCO Solar is one of the nation's leading US factory-direct manufacturers of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions for distributed generation and utility-scale projects. Providing you with expertise in fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker systems, built on 7 decades of steel manufacturing.
OMCO Solar has delivered 12 GW of factory-direct, high-quality solar mounting structures nationwide. Bringing clean solar energy to our farms, schools, healthcare facilities, municipalities, and transportation infrastructure.
OMCO Solar has delivered 12 GW of factory-direct, high-quality solar mounting structures nationwide. Bringing clean solar energy to our farms, schools, healthcare facilities, municipalities, and transportation infrastructure.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4550 W Watkins St. Suite 100, Phoenix, Arizona 85043 227
- Phone
- 602-352-2700
- info@omcosolar.com
- Website
- http://omcosolar.com