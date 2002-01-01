Company Profile
OMEC PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED
We are a company with excellent inhouse capability on Design Engineering and consultation work on HVAC , Electrical , Plumbing and Sanitation works . We operate out of Chennai , India with a presence in the Middle East ( Muscat). We also carry out installation services in any residential and industrial buildings and factories including Solar Power plants. We have a group company which can carry out faprication of structures with the latest technology. We dont compromist on Quality and Safety.
Contact Information
- Address
- No 106 , II Main Road , M.R. Nagar , Kodungaiyur, Chennai, TN 600118 101
- Phone
- +919141341344
- info@omecprojects.com
- Website
- http://www.omecprojects.com