Company Profile

OMG Roofing Products

OMG Roofing Products logo
OMG Roofing Products is a major supplier to the commercial roofing industry and offers a roof mount product for solar racks called PowerGrip. PowerGrip provides a secure watertight connection to the roof deck or structural members. Once heat welded in place, properly installed PowerGrips virtually elminate rack movement and remain watertight.
Call (800) 633-3800 for information or visit https://omgroofing.com/.

Contact Information

Address
153 Bowles Road, Agawam, MA 01001 227
Phone
800 633-3800

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