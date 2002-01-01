Company Profile
OMG Roofing Products
OMG Roofing Products is a major supplier to the commercial roofing industry and offers a roof mount product for solar racks called PowerGrip. PowerGrip provides a secure watertight connection to the roof deck or structural members. Once heat welded in place, properly installed PowerGrips virtually elminate rack movement and remain watertight.
Call (800) 633-3800 for information or visit https://omgroofing.com/.
Call (800) 633-3800 for information or visit https://omgroofing.com/.
Contact Information
- Address
- 153 Bowles Road, Agawam, MA 01001 227
- Phone
- 800 633-3800
- info@olyfast.com
- Website
- https://omgroofing.com/