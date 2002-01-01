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Omics international

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OMICS International invites all the participants from all over the world to attend "5th International Conference on Biometrics & Biostatistics" during October 20-21, 2016 Houston, USA which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions. In the Era of quantitative biology, and abundant data, Biometrics & Biostatistics seems to be the continuously emerging field with the latest research technologies and thus Biometrics and Biostatistics Conferences are be

Contact Information

Address
2360 Corporate Circle, Suite 400, Henderson, NV 89074 227
Phone
16502689744

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