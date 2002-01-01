OMICS International invites all the participants from all over the world to attend "5th International Conference on Biometrics & Biostatistics" during October 20-21, 2016 Houston, USA which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions. In the Era of quantitative biology, and abundant data, Biometrics & Biostatistics seems to be the continuously emerging field with the latest research technologies and thus Biometrics and Biostatistics Conferences are be