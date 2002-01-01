Omnik New Energy Co., Ltd., an innovative high technology Sino-German joint venture, specializes in R&D, manufacturing and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) inverters. With technical creativity and scientific management from Germany, Omnik established first class R&D and test centers, as well as management and R&D teams comprising of PhDs and masters with overseas qualification. Moreover, Omnik keeps long-term comprehensive relationship with prestigious academic institutions around the world.