Company Profile
Omnik New Energy
Omnik New Energy Co., Ltd., an innovative high technology Sino-German joint venture, specializes in R&D, manufacturing and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) inverters. With technical creativity and scientific management from Germany, Omnik established first class R&D and test centers, as well as management and R&D teams comprising of PhDs and masters with overseas qualification. Moreover, Omnik keeps long-term comprehensive relationship with prestigious academic institutions around the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- XingHu Rd. Nr. 218 bioBAY Park A4-414, 215123, SuZhou, China - See more at: http://www.omnik-solar.c, suzhou, jiang su 215000 45
- Phone
- +86-512-6956-8216
- bruce.li@omnik-solar.com
- Website
- http://www.omnik-solar.com