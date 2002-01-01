Company Profile
One Globe Renewables
One Globe Renewables is a next generation solar PPA and project development company. In partnership with Douglass Colony Group, a leader in commercial roofing and solar installation, we help real estate owners in the industrial, institutional, suburban office, retail and non-profit segments leverage the power of solar energy as a business asset. We provide an end-to-end solar power purchase agreement (PPA) and associated roofing, solar installation, maintenance and PPA administration.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5901 E 58th Ave, Commerce City, Colorado 80022 227
- Phone
- 303.565.8787 x1700