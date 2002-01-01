Company Profile
One Place Solar
One Place Solar brands itself as a one-stop solution for solar businesses that need design, permitting and engineering support.
One Place Solar
+1
Key service offerings include:
Preliminary production reports (shade-analysis, irradiance modelling)
Permit designs (site plans, electrical diagrams, bill of materials)
PE (Professional Engineer) stamps/engineering acceptance
Assistance with interconnection, permitting & PTO (Permission To Operate) applications
One Place Solar
+1
Monitoring and as-built drawings for installed solar systems
Crunchbase
+1
They emphasise a fast turnaround (for example "design delivery in just 4 hours" for some workflows) and a high success rate for approvals (quoted 98% success on Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) approvals) for their design packages
One Place Solar
+1
Key service offerings include:
Preliminary production reports (shade-analysis, irradiance modelling)
Permit designs (site plans, electrical diagrams, bill of materials)
PE (Professional Engineer) stamps/engineering acceptance
Assistance with interconnection, permitting & PTO (Permission To Operate) applications
One Place Solar
+1
Monitoring and as-built drawings for installed solar systems
Crunchbase
+1
They emphasise a fast turnaround (for example "design delivery in just 4 hours" for some workflows) and a high success rate for approvals (quoted 98% success on Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) approvals) for their design packages
Contact Information
- Address
- Kundan Mansion, 2-A/3, Asaf Ali Rd, Turkman Gate, Chandni Chowk, Delhi, 110002, Delhi, SE 11000 101
- Phone
- 06473672775
- info@oneplacesolar.com
- Website
- http://oneplacesolar.com