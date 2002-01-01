One Place Solar brands itself as a one-stop solution for solar businesses that need design, permitting and engineering support.

One Place Solar

+1

Key service offerings include:



Preliminary production reports (shade-analysis, irradiance modelling)



Permit designs (site plans, electrical diagrams, bill of materials)



PE (Professional Engineer) stamps/engineering acceptance



Assistance with interconnection, permitting & PTO (Permission To Operate) applications

One Place Solar

+1



Monitoring and as-built drawings for installed solar systems

Crunchbase

+1



They emphasise a fast turnaround (for example "design delivery in just 4 hours" for some workflows) and a high success rate for approvals (quoted 98% success on Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) approvals) for their design packages