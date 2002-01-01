Company Profile

One Place Solar

One Place Solar logo
One Place Solar brands itself as a one-stop solution for solar businesses that need design, permitting and engineering support.
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Key service offerings include:

Preliminary production reports (shade-analysis, irradiance modelling)

Permit designs (site plans, electrical diagrams, bill of materials)

PE (Professional Engineer) stamps/engineering acceptance

Assistance with interconnection, permitting & PTO (Permission To Operate) applications
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Monitoring and as-built drawings for installed solar systems
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They emphasise a fast turnaround (for example "design delivery in just 4 hours" for some workflows) and a high success rate for approvals (quoted 98% success on Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) approvals) for their design packages

Contact Information

Address
Kundan Mansion, 2-A/3, Asaf Ali Rd, Turkman Gate, Chandni Chowk, Delhi, 110002, Delhi, SE 11000 101
Phone
06473672775

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