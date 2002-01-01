Company Profile
One Planet One Future Pty Ltd
THE TROLLEY BAG is environmentally friendly and offers a practical alternative to plastic bags.
Made from 100% natural fabric with patented recycled-plastic handles clips together or on a cart/trolley. Easy to use, machine washable, can be used for more than shopping, very cost-effective.
Made from 100% natural fabric with patented recycled-plastic handles clips together or on a cart/trolley. Easy to use, machine washable, can be used for more than shopping, very cost-effective.
Contact Information
- Address
- 12 Talpa Close, PALM COVE, Queensland 4879 14
- Phone
- +61 7 4059 2446