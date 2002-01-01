Company Profile

One Planet One Future Pty Ltd

One Planet One Future Pty Ltd logo
THE TROLLEY BAG is environmentally friendly and offers a practical alternative to plastic bags.
Made from 100% natural fabric with patented recycled-plastic handles clips together or on a cart/trolley. Easy to use, machine washable, can be used for more than shopping, very cost-effective.

Contact Information

Address
12 Talpa Close, PALM COVE, Queensland 4879 14
Phone
+61 7 4059 2446

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