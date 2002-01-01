Company Profile

OnGARD llc (dba LithSafe)

OnGARD llc (dba LithSafe) logo
LithSafe div of OnGARD, LLC is focused on the SAFER testing, transport and storage of all types of lithium ion battery technologies, LithSafe accomplishes this for its clients by several methods, including facility assessments and training, unique and proprietary suppression methods to contain thermal runaway incidents and containers for transport and storage of 'compromised' batteries.

Contact Information

Address
P.O. Box 242, Clawson, Michigan 48017 227
Phone
2487527110

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