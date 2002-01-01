Onix Recruitment AG is a fully registered recruitment organisation based in Zug Switzerland. We specialise in recruiting skilled professionals for all sectors of the Oil, Gas and Energy industry connecting the best talent with many of the worlds leading companies.



Onix was founded in Zug Switzerland, and consists of a number of experienced consultants who endeavour to deliver to you an excellent bespoke recruitment solution.



We offer professional recruitment solutions for both our clients and candidates for both permanent and contract staff positions.



Due to the current demographic issue the Oil, Gas and Energy Industry is facing, and coupled with the fact that the industry is continuously expanding, there is an ever growing demand for professionals within this field.



Onix was founded not only because of its members experience and vast network reach within this line of work, but for its agenda to tempt alternative trade professionals with the relevant skills and experience needed to convert and work within the Oil, Gas and Energy Industry.



If you are currently looking for your next permanent or contract staff role then please check our vacancies at www.onixrecruitment.com