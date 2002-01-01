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Online Graduate Renewable Energy Certificate

Online Graduate Renewable Energy Certificate logo
The multidisciplinary, 4-course (12-credit) Online Graduate Renewable Energy Certificate is delivered in a flexible, online format with course offerings in the spring, summer, and fall semesters. Courses are offered from several engineering disciplines, as well as the College of Science, Business, and Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Contact Information

Address
University of Nevada, Reno/0365, Reno, NV 89557 227
Phone
(775) 784-4652

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