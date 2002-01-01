Company Profile
Online Graduate Renewable Energy Certificate
The multidisciplinary, 4-course (12-credit) Online Graduate Renewable Energy Certificate is delivered in a flexible, online format with course offerings in the spring, summer, and fall semesters. Courses are offered from several engineering disciplines, as well as the College of Science, Business, and Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Contact Information
- Address
- University of Nevada, Reno/0365, Reno, NV 89557 227
- Phone
- (775) 784-4652
- erinnelson@unr.edu
- Website
- http://www.energyonline.unr.edu