Online OSHA Safety Training

Please see that this is an updated and modified release of the previous press article posted here on May 7, 2010. We have altered some of the wording from that release to better accommodate and clarify the intention of our course offerings. The words affected are accepted and certified as these were unintentionally placed in the previous release. Please read this new and improved release as we have been hard at work outlining the safety courses offered here at onlineoshasafetytraining.com to bet