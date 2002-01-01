Company Profile

Onnyx Electronics

Onnyx Electronics logo
Onnyx Electronics has proven their presence nationwide that is a milestone itself. Onnyx products are highly technological, reliable and emerging with various latest products like VMS, Solar Signal, Signal Countdown Timer, Traffic Blinker etc and Technologies are ATCS ( Adaptive Traffic Control System), RLVD ( Red Light Violation Detection), ANPR ( Automatic Number Plate Recognition) etc. We provide the intelligent transport system (ITS) or ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System).

Contact Information

Address
Onnyx Electronics 11 , Corporate Tower, Plot No.13, DDA District Center Karkarduma, Karkardooma, Delhi 110092 101
Phone
9810184834

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