Company Profile
Onnyx Electronics
Onnyx Electronics has proven their presence nationwide that is a milestone itself. Onnyx products are highly technological, reliable and emerging with various latest products like VMS, Solar Signal, Signal Countdown Timer, Traffic Blinker etc and Technologies are ATCS ( Adaptive Traffic Control System), RLVD ( Red Light Violation Detection), ANPR ( Automatic Number Plate Recognition) etc. We provide the intelligent transport system (ITS) or ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System).
Contact Information
- Address
- Onnyx Electronics 11 , Corporate Tower, Plot No.13, DDA District Center Karkarduma, Karkardooma, Delhi 110092 101
- Phone
- 9810184834
- info@onnyx.in
- Website
- http://www.onnyx.in/