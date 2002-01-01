Company Profile
Ontario Solar Provider
Ontario Solar Provider is part of Solar Provider Group, a privately-held, family-owned business with a decade of global experience in the development, financing, engineering, design, construction, and maintenance of large-scale rooftop solar PV installations. We have a proven track record in executing solar projects, having completed more than 100 commercial scale projects under Ontario's FIT program, and over 100 MW globally, across offices in the USA, Germany and the UK.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1 Atlantic Avenue, suite 105, Toronto, Ontario M6K3E7 39
- Phone
- 1-888-989-4677
- info@ontariosp.com
- Website
- http://www.ontariosp.com/