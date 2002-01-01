Company Profile
OpenEI.org
OpenEI.org is a linked open data site connecting the world's renewable energy data and information in one open, collaborative platform. Our platform uses crowd-sourcing to drive content development, derives news stories from the fast-changing world of renewable energy, and publishes open datasets related to all renewable energy topics. Registration is free, and contribution is easy and encouraged.
Contact Information
- Address
- Cole blvd., Golden, CO 80211 227
- Phone
- 303-275-3173
- openeiweb@nrel.gov
- Website
- http://www.openei.org