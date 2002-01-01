Company Profile

OpenEI.org

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OpenEI.org is a linked open data site connecting the world's renewable energy data and information in one open, collaborative platform. Our platform uses crowd-sourcing to drive content development, derives news stories from the fast-changing world of renewable energy, and publishes open datasets related to all renewable energy topics. Registration is free, and contribution is easy and encouraged.

Contact Information

Address
Cole blvd., Golden, CO 80211 227
Phone
303-275-3173

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