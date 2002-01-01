Company Profile
Operational Energy
For its 18th year, the IDGA Operational Energy Summit will again bring operational and installation energy leaders across US DoD, allied military, industry, and academia. This year's summit will focus on addressing the emerging threat landscape, contested environments, and the challenges and capability gaps in defense operational and installation energy.
Join us to explore the complexities surrounding operational and installation energy thoroughly.
Join us to explore the complexities surrounding operational and installation energy thoroughly.
Contact Information
- Address
- Washington, DC, ., . . 227
- Phone
- +1 646 200 7515
- idga@idga.org