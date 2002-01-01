Opportunity Ireland

Opportunity Ireland will connect you with Government and private sources of funding, through its extensive investor network, to help your company start, grow, innovate and win sales around the globe. High growth sectors already have strong clusters within Ireland, providing the network and knowledge that companies need to scale their business. Opportunity Ireland can connect you to the heart of this well established ecosystem, well connected to the supports a start-up requires ranging from funding, mentor support and strategic advice pertinent to the Irish market.

Competition for public funding can be fierce, particularly among start ups and emerging companies, thus requiring additional support through organizations like Opportunity Ireland. Our knowledge of and familiarity with Government agencies on both sides of the Atlantic, can ensure that your company receives as much visibility as possible when applying for Government funding.

In terms of private funding, emerging companies are all too familiar with having to reach out to investors to fund their company's growth. Opportunity Ireland on the other hand reaches out to emerging companies, and tries to find a low cost/low risk solution that will enable them to further grow by entering new export markets.

Additionally, Ireland offers turnkey solutions that enable emerging companies to set up an operation immediately, and at nominal cost/risk, and Opportunity Ireland can connect you with the appropriate service providers in Ireland. The sooner you are up and running, the sooner you can start generating revenues, which is critical during the early months of operation.

Opportunity Ireland hosts ongoing monthly meetings with companies and investors considering Ireland as an investment location. It also organizes trade missions to Ireland. These missions are a leisure/cultural and business experience that showcase Ireland to companies with innovative technologies as a prime world class location to scale their business. Members of the Opportunity Ireland team strongly feel that the only way a company, considering setting up an operation in another region, can do true due diligence is to actually visit the region and experience its business and cultural environment first hand.