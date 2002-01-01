Company Profile
OPTI-Solar
OPTI-Solar produces grid-tied, hybrid and off grid inverters, charger controllers and monitoring systems, as long as solar LED road lighting solutions, lighting for parks and gardens. Our poqwe supply products are being used to power BTS stations, hospitals, bank offices and data centers. You are welcome to join our complete product training program before using our products for your projects.
Contact Information
- Address
- 19850 E Business Parkway Walnut, City of Industry, CALIFORNIA 91789 227
- Phone
- (909) 869-5700
- info@opti-solar.com
- Website
- http://www.opti-solar.com