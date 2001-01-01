Established in 2001, Optimum Battery Co., Ltd is High-Tech corporation with independent intellectual-property and core technologies, which is specialized in LiFePO4 and NI-ZN battery's R & D , production and management.

More than 4 years experience in delevoping the battery and about 1500 skillful workers at present . CE,UL,SGS,ROHS certified ,that means quality would be a must .