Company Profile
OPTIMUM BATTERY CO.,LTD
Established in 2001, Optimum Battery Co., Ltd is High-Tech corporation with independent intellectual-property and core technologies, which is specialized in LiFePO4 and NI-ZN battery's R & D , production and management.
More than 4 years experience in delevoping the battery and about 1500 skillful workers at present . CE,UL,SGS,ROHS certified ,that means quality would be a must .
More than 4 years experience in delevoping the battery and about 1500 skillful workers at present . CE,UL,SGS,ROHS certified ,that means quality would be a must .
Contact Information
- Address
- Bld9,Zhukeng Industrial Pack,Pingshan new district, shenzhen, guangdong 518118 45
- Phone
- +86 755 89780511
- Website
- http://www.optimumchina.com