Shenzhen OptimumNano Energy Co.,Ltd Founded in 2002, which is located in Pingshan New District, Shenzhen, set up offices in the 25 National New Energy Vehicle Demonstration Cities. As the largest LiFePO4 Battery Manufacturer in China, the cylindrical lifepo4 battery is our core product and has widely used in solar energy system, UPS,EV,telecom base station and others.---for more Info please go to:www.optimumnanoenergy.com