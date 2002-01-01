Company Profile
Opus Brand Management77
About
Founded in 2012, ATL/BTL agency creating new benchmarks and milestones in the realm of integrated marketing communications.
Description
Today OBM with marketing office in Delhi is one of the most urbane and known integrated marketing communication agencies responsible for some of the most intricate, elegant and innovative work in the industry.
Founded in 2012, ATL/BTL agency creating new benchmarks and milestones in the realm of integrated marketing communications.
Description
Today OBM with marketing office in Delhi is one of the most urbane and known integrated marketing communication agencies responsible for some of the most intricate, elegant and innovative work in the industry.
Contact Information
- Address
- 65/2 gf , Hari Nagar- Ashram, New Delhi, Delhi 110014 101
- Phone
- 09717739398
- Praveen@opusbrand.in
- Website
- http://opusbrand.in