Opus Energy Ltd, founded in 2002, is a leading independent energy provider to businesses in the UK, based in Oxford and Northampton. Supplying 200,000 sites in the UK, Opus Energy provides gas and electricity to large corporations, small to medium-sized enterprises and public sector institutions, including councils and housing associations. Through a long term power agreement with GDF SUEZ, Opus Energy guarantees a reliable and competitive energy supply to its customers.