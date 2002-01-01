Company Profile
Orbel Corporation
Orbel is an industry leader in EMI/RFI solutions. Orbel's custom designing and manufacturing process means engineered solutions designed to your exact demands. Start to finish, from conception through delivery, we ensure that specifications are met and your product is up to all possible standards. Every part that leaves our facility is the result of precision production.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2 Danforth Drive, Easton, Pennsylvania 18045 227
- Phone
- 610-829-5000
- info@orbel.com
- Website
- https://www.orbel.com/